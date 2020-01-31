ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might feel as if your energy is deteriorating as the day goes on. Your concerns also seem to be minimized by others. If you need and want to discuss a key matter, a serious approach and demeanor will make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH After feeling somewhat like the low man on the totem pole, you decide you need to make a radical change. You discover how powerful a little help from the planets can be midday on. You will naturally claim your power.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH How you define a new situation could change. The more exposure you get, the less likely you are to come up with a winning solution. You might not even want to be involved with the situation at hand.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your emotional tenor demands feedback, and insecurity starts popping up if you do not receive it. A loved one, who really does care, encourages you to try a new direction. You might not appreciate being put in the present position.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Step back and do not push as hard to achieve certain goals. You have a style that naturally draws others closer. You will see what needs to happen as you spontaneously react to different situations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating pushes you to identify more often with others. You might not completely understand what is requested by another person, but you will do your best to fulfill that specific goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You are bound to head in a new direction -- if not today, then soon. A series of one-on-one conversations point to a need for some upheaval to get a reaction and evolve to a new level of understanding.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You could be ready to venture in a new direction, but the timing does not seem worth it. You could get past a problem if you were willing to open up more. Others would like to know where you are coming from.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Zero in on what needs to be completed. You might need to clear a lot of your errands and daily work in order to achieve the goal you desire. You might want a friend to help. Ask.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Be less indulgent and more direct. You know where you are heading and why. Dealing with several people could be difficult because they are difficult. Stop blaming yourself. Take the lead with a project.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Defer to a family member who seems to want to run the show. This person might become disinterested when he or she realizes all the responsibility it takes. Have a long-overdue discussion looking for a better solution.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Give up the need to have so much control. You are heading down a new path that could be critical to your well-being. Ask for some feedback from a dear friend, co-worker or loved one. This person's insights might be useful.