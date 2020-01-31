ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might feel as if your energy is deteriorating as the day goes on. Your concerns also seem to be minimized by others. If you need and want to discuss a key matter, a serious approach and demeanor will make a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH After feeling somewhat like the low man on the totem pole, you decide you need to make a radical change. You discover how powerful a little help from the planets can be midday on. You will naturally claim your power.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH How you define a new situation could change. The more exposure you get, the less likely you are to come up with a winning solution. You might not even want to be involved with the situation at hand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your emotional tenor demands feedback, and insecurity starts popping up if you do not receive it. A loved one, who really does care, encourages you to try a new direction. You might not appreciate being put in the present position.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)