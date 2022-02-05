ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today, with the Moon in your sign dancing with Saturn, you're in the right frame of mind to do serious planning. You're willing to accept duties and responsibilities and put them before your own wants and needs. "Let's get this done!"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Very likely, today you prefer being alone with your thoughts and feelings, not because you are depressed, but because you desire to be calm and reflective. You're not in the mood for frivolous high jinks. Some of you might have to take care of someone else today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Someone older or more experienced than you might have excellent advice for you today. (This is good timing, because you're in the mood to listen.) This is the beginning of the year, and you want to think about your future goals. This is wise. Goals help keep you on track.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Discussions with parents, bosses or the police will go well today because everyone is in a serious frame of mind. People want to accomplish something or expedite matters in an efficient way. This is why you, too, will take a careful approach to everything that you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH This is the perfect day to study, because you're in a serious frame of mind and you have the perseverance and concentration necessary to learn new information. Knowledge enriches your world. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH This is a good day to do some serious checking into matters about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt, because you have the patience to plow through these red-tape details. You won't overlook anything. Possibly, you will discover useful information that will benefit you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH This is an excellent day to benefit from the consultation of someone older or more experienced -- someone you respect. This person might be someone who is close to you, like a partner or close friend. Or they might be an expert. They might even be someone you encounter today in the general public.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This will be a productive day at work for you or for any task that you set for yourself, because you will be careful in whatever you do and you will not make mistakes. You won't go back and have to redo things. Be the wise carpenter: "Measure twice, cut once."

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Parents might sit down today and discuss their children's education or the responsibilities of raising kids. Others will take a serious and practical approach to issues about sports, the entertainment world and social plans. You also might collect data for possible future vacations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Many people today will benefit from the advice of someone older and more experienced. (Let's face it, who needs to reinvent the wheel?) Possibly, the wise, experienced person will be someone in your family, perhaps a parent. Or maybe you are the wise sage for someone else.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH This is a good day to consult someone older and learn something, because your concentration is excellent; plus, duties and responsibilities are your top priority today. This is why you will be careful in your approach to everything that you do. (I'm impressed.)

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Because you are in a practical frame of mind, this will affect your financial decisions. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy practical, long-lasting items. When it comes to money and your possessions, you will be cautious and careful.

