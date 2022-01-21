LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You might spend your money impulsively today. Therefore, beware spontaneous shopping, because you could have regrets later. At least keep your receipts — and the box. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your money, because you might find money or you might lose money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Today has an electric, exciting quality to it because the Moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This can make you impulsive and ready to do something at the drop of a hat. Nevertheless, think twice before you act to avoid having later regrets. Be smart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH This is a vaguely restless day for you. You might not know why. That's not important, because this influence is brief. Don't worry if you feel unsure of things, because in fact, there are subtle and not so subtle changes taking place everywhere today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)