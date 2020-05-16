× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today finds you feeling introspective. Make the most of quiet, private time. Do not let an old regret cloud your happiness — this is futile. Instead, offset vague guilt by performing good actions now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today brings helpful guidance from friends. It is a good time to seek an opinion or request advice. A casual conversation can be very significant. You will feel grateful, as there are many near you who have so much less to work with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH An elderly family member requires your special help today. Although this may be a crazy-making experience, do your best to keep anger in check and find time to relax. There is progress through discipline and organization.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A plan for growth develops. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Old limitations dissolve. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable. Ideas come forward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)