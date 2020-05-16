ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today finds you feeling introspective. Make the most of quiet, private time. Do not let an old regret cloud your happiness — this is futile. Instead, offset vague guilt by performing good actions now.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today brings helpful guidance from friends. It is a good time to seek an opinion or request advice. A casual conversation can be very significant. You will feel grateful, as there are many near you who have so much less to work with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH An elderly family member requires your special help today. Although this may be a crazy-making experience, do your best to keep anger in check and find time to relax. There is progress through discipline and organization.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A plan for growth develops. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Old limitations dissolve. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable. Ideas come forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Income can be enhanced by a simple check in the mail. Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A partnership is forming that could be a very important part of your future. Others take action involving you. You gain a deeper awareness of who you are and what your life means. A loved one has strong feelings to share.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Pets provide relaxation and comic relief from responsibility. It is always important for you to avoid conflict. As the celestial peacemaker, you weaken in the face of ill will. A tranquil atmosphere is the single best health factor for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You take time to dance to a favorite tune. Relationships with children follow old patterns. Romance has a stable and comforting quality. Return to a creative project or hobby that was abandoned previously.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH There is a stir in your home and family sector. A family member can be volatile. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. Share memories of cherished traditions linked to your heritage.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Trust your instincts about a new neighbor. Work to communicate with a brother or sister. Nuances and subtleties abound. A chance to correct ongoing problems will present itself. Gather information and sharpen skills.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH There is no stopping you now. You have decided to take on certain risks despite a possible negative outcome. Make sure you are fully aware of the costs. Safeguard your possessions. Your enthusiasm and effort bring you profits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Happiness and success today are related to first fulfilling your responsibilities. Your sign is sensitive, creative and intuitive. You are able to use these traits to transmute negatives into positives.
