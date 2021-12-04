ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH New Moon energy still exists today, which is your chance to ponder what further training or education might enrich your life. The seeds you plant now will come to fruition in the future. Be bold and think big.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Discussions about shared property, inheritances and debt might take place today. Because the New Moon is in one of your Money Houses, give these matters serious thought. What can you do to improve your situation?
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Once again, you have a marvelous opportunity during this New Moon to think about how to improve your relations with partners, spouses and close friends. (There's always room for improvement when relating to others.)
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You still have a wonderful opportunity to resolve to improve your health and to get better organized. What seeds might you plant to realize these intentions? This doesn't have to be a major overhaul. Think tiny beginnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's an excellent day to think about how you can improve your relations with your kids. Likewise, romantic partners can think about how they can improve their relationship. It's good to remind yourself to have fun and take time to play.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH The energy of the New Moon is still with us today, which means you have another chance to think about how you can improve your relations with family members, as well as improving where you live. What seeds might you plant now?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH The New Moon energy continues today, which makes this the perfect day for a reality check about your habitual, everyday attitude. You can cultivate a positive attitude, or you can create the habit of being negative and unhappy. It's your choice.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's important to take care of what we own. If we don't, then we become a slave to our belongings. They own us, not the other way around. Today's New Moon is the perfect time to think about how to stay in charge of your belongings and assets.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH The New Moon energy is strong today. You can pull yourself up by your bootstraps because the sky is the limit. It's up to you! Think about what you want to achieve. Think about how you want to look, want to be seen.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Once again, it's the perfect day to be aware of the inner workings of your mind. Sometimes a particular spiritual discipline can help you do this. Or you can do it on your own. It's a good day to look at your mind and see your thoughts. After all, they're your thoughts. Tonight: Relax.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Because the New Moon is still strong today, once again this is an excellent day to think about your friendships and what you might do to improve them. More than any other sign, Aquarians value their friends and groups to which they belong.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH It's an excellent day for serious thought on your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go? Give some thought to this. 2022 will be a very fortunate year for you because Jupiter will be in your sign.