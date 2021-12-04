VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH The energy of the New Moon is still with us today, which means you have another chance to think about how you can improve your relations with family members, as well as improving where you live. What seeds might you plant now?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH The New Moon energy continues today, which makes this the perfect day for a reality check about your habitual, everyday attitude. You can cultivate a positive attitude, or you can create the habit of being negative and unhappy. It's your choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's important to take care of what we own. If we don't, then we become a slave to our belongings. They own us, not the other way around. Today's New Moon is the perfect time to think about how to stay in charge of your belongings and assets.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH The New Moon energy is strong today. You can pull yourself up by your bootstraps because the sky is the limit. It's up to you! Think about what you want to achieve. Think about how you want to look, want to be seen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)