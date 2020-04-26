HH A relative might need assistance. Give as much as you are able. Your energy will be low. Be tolerant of another's idiosyncrasies. Reconsider decisions recently made. In terms of future work plans, treasure the bird in hand over the one in the bush.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH Friends offer valuable new ideas during the course of casual conversation. Consider becoming more active within a certain social group or organization. Prestige is located there. This is the beginning of more growth and opportunity for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Pursue a goal that nurtures your creative and spiritual needs while weighing financial considerations. Today is perfect for releasing old patterns. You make plans to journey onward and upward on many levels.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Ships are safe in harbor, but that is not what ships were built for. Focus on exploring what love really means to you. Underscored is a genuine zest for life. You are ready for adventure, with the added blessing of great physical vitality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)