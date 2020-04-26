HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, April 26, 2020:
You are independent and have the stamina for the long haul. You cultivate incredible success this year. Others might offer advice and funding that will help you financially. If single, a sudden attraction can shine the light of love on you. If attached, preserve the status quo. Wait and watch before making any giant leaps. You are in a good relationship. ARIES is too impatient.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You accomplish something of a miracle online today. A communication or creative project you have been working on suddenly goes viral and reaches a lot of people. You feel challenged by a friend.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Beginning a long-time phase when family and home expenses will have to be considered. A financial adjustment is in the works. Your own business judgment is better than the advice offered by others. Trust your hunches.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today favors creative work, time spent with children and declaring your love. Partnership, promises and propriety are highlighted. Looking something up, you are drawn to study law and ethics on some level. It is a day full of happy distraction.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH A relative might need assistance. Give as much as you are able. Your energy will be low. Be tolerant of another's idiosyncrasies. Reconsider decisions recently made. In terms of future work plans, treasure the bird in hand over the one in the bush.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Friends offer valuable new ideas during the course of casual conversation. Consider becoming more active within a certain social group or organization. Prestige is located there. This is the beginning of more growth and opportunity for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Pursue a goal that nurtures your creative and spiritual needs while weighing financial considerations. Today is perfect for releasing old patterns. You make plans to journey onward and upward on many levels.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Ships are safe in harbor, but that is not what ships were built for. Focus on exploring what love really means to you. Underscored is a genuine zest for life. You are ready for adventure, with the added blessing of great physical vitality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. You reconsider the pursuit of a dream once abandoned. Be diplomatic when discussing controversial issues. Call ahead and confirm plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Romantic prospects appear; you are at your most charming and charismatic. Closest ties will demand effort and energy. Offer those you care most about your emotional support. Relationships have been subject to sudden change.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Developing more rapport with either a domestic or wild creature can heal you. Transportation needs are being considered and information exchange is very important. Be alert and stay well informed and all will be well.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Matters of the heart are most promising today. Soul mates are technically those whom we have encountered in previous incarnations. A transformative connection with a soul mate might occur. Your entire concept of partnerships and commitments is changing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Home and family life are highlighted today. Patiently work out differences and make needed repairs. Shop for the best prices. A relative is feeling very adventurous and might surprise you by taking a gamble. Give your best advice.
