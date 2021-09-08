ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might seek out someone older for their advice. In fact, it's a good day for warm conversations with others. Possibly, this person is a member of a group or professional association.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You're ready to work hard today. In fact, you're willing to put your comfort second to duties and obligations you have. Obviously, this means you will accomplish a lot today. Fortunately, co-workers will help you. You will likely be very hands-on in whatever you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH It's a good day to teach children or young minds. It's also a good day to hone a skill or practice something so you get better — perhaps something in the arts or sports. You're also willing to do the necessary legwork in making plans for future socializing or vacations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH It's a practical day for you because you're ready to do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Quite likely, an important discussion with an older family relative (perhaps a parent) will take place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You're in a serious but common-sense frame of mind today, meaning discussions with others will be about practical matters. You might want to teach something important to someone. You'll also be willing to study.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH When it comes to financial matters today, you will be conservative and play it safe. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy long-lasting, practical items. You also will be thrifty with your money. You won't waste it. In fact, it's the perfect time to set up a budget.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn, which makes you more sober and realistic about everything. However, it also toughens you up and lets you deal patiently with considerable adversity and strain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's an excellent day to do research behind the scenes or to do anything regarding seeking out solutions to old problems or answers to old questions. You'll persevere in going after what you want to learn.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You'll feel less inclined to talk about your feelings. In fact, you might choose to go off by yourself to evaluate and ponder something. However, someone older might offer you emotional support or give practical suggestions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH When dealing with bosses or authority figures today, you want common-sense answers and a practical approach to things. You're not interested in fancy psychobabble or tricky talk. You want a doable solution.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's a good day to study, because you want practical results for your efforts. You want to learn something new, especially something useful for you. History or anything in the past also will have a strong attraction for you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH It's an excellent day to take care of loose details with banking, taxes, shared property, insurance issues or inheritances. Your mind is focused; furthermore, you have the perseverance and the right attitude to tackle these issues.