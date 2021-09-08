ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might seek out someone older for their advice. In fact, it's a good day for warm conversations with others. Possibly, this person is a member of a group or professional association.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You're ready to work hard today. In fact, you're willing to put your comfort second to duties and obligations you have. Obviously, this means you will accomplish a lot today. Fortunately, co-workers will help you. You will likely be very hands-on in whatever you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH It's a good day to teach children or young minds. It's also a good day to hone a skill or practice something so you get better — perhaps something in the arts or sports. You're also willing to do the necessary legwork in making plans for future socializing or vacations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH It's a practical day for you because you're ready to do whatever is necessary to get the job done. Quite likely, an important discussion with an older family relative (perhaps a parent) will take place.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)