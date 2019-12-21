HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019:
What you can expect this year is the unexpected. Once you find your life settling down and working well, do not be surprised at the wave of excitement that falls on you. Children and loved ones could be involved. If single, you could be overwhelmed by a series of passionate love affairs; with each affair, you might believe this is the right person. Let time be the judge. If attached, you will not be able to complain about boredom. It will be as if you are newlyweds or new lovers again. SCORPIO encourages you to live life with passion.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH One-on-one relating can take you down an unexpected path. Do not fight the inevitable. Instead, toss yourself into the situation -- even if it is just a snowball fight. Check in with an older relative.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Continue to defer to a strong-willed person in your life. At times, you can get stubborn and resist this person's leadership. Right now is not the time to make an issue out of his or her behavior.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Pace yourself and you could be pleased at how much you complete. You might opt to join the family on an outing that is tied to the season. A loved one could be difficult but does not intend to be.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your romantic nature could emerge with the celebrations. You might even consider tackling a loved one under the mistletoe! No matter what age you are or what stage in life, smiles and winks lighten up your face as well as those around you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Activity surrounds your home and domestic life. Though you might go off to church or some other get-together in the a.m., you eventually head home. Many of you will be catching up on last-minute details.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Speak your mind with care. If not careful, you could unleash a powder keg. You might have had enough of someone or a certain situation. There are many ways of expressing your discontent other than tumbling into a squabble.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your more positive and optimistic personality emerges. You could go off, if your budget permits, to buy some last-minute gifts or add one or two people on your gift list. Others notice the look of mischief on your face. Tonight: Curb a possessive streak. Technically, others should go out of their way to please you. But if you don't expect that response, you can't be disappointed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Step back and remain sure of yourself and what you need to do. You might want to make a list of everything you feel you need to do before Santa slides down your chimney.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Circle the wagons around a fun holiday happening that you and many of your friends enjoy. Be reasonable about expectations. Someone whose response you dearly care about could be disappointed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Many eyes turn to you. Calls come in, friends knock on the door, emails show up. It appears as if others want you to join them, or vice versa. Pick and choose according to your preferences. A friend could be demanding.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Reach out to loved ones at a distance. You also might want to start thanking that same group for presents received. One friend really would appreciate some extra time with you. Make it so.