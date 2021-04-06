ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Call on your team spirit. At work or in a group, your compassion will prevent things from falling apart. Don't be shy about asserting your need for harmony and cooperation. You are more inspiring than you know.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Challenge yourself with a project that is a bit over your head. You have a great support system, and everyone wants you to succeed. Be prepared to put in overtime, since everything may take longer than expected.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Your curiosity will urge you to research a nagging idea. Use your tenacity to follow through until you're fully satisfied. A friend or family member will thank you for siding with them in an argument.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Put money where your interests are, and you'll stay in focus. Advice from a pragmatic friend or adviser will keep you grounded. Your quick mind always makes amazing moves. There's no need to worry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)