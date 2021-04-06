ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Call on your team spirit. At work or in a group, your compassion will prevent things from falling apart. Don't be shy about asserting your need for harmony and cooperation. You are more inspiring than you know.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Challenge yourself with a project that is a bit over your head. You have a great support system, and everyone wants you to succeed. Be prepared to put in overtime, since everything may take longer than expected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your curiosity will urge you to research a nagging idea. Use your tenacity to follow through until you're fully satisfied. A friend or family member will thank you for siding with them in an argument.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Put money where your interests are, and you'll stay in focus. Advice from a pragmatic friend or adviser will keep you grounded. Your quick mind always makes amazing moves. There's no need to worry.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your powers of attraction are strong today. Partners for work, friendship and love want to be close to you. Choose your companions carefully and select those who will give as much as you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH An urge to organize could influence how you treat your mind and body. Close attention to diet and exercise helps you develop greater focus and build more consistent stores of energy. Relish this "can do" mood.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) 5
HHHH Find a creative outlet. There's no harm in doing something that's just for fun. Friends appreciate your ability to make ordinary things seem exceptional. Show them how to whip up healthy snacks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Fill your favorite, most elegant-looking vase with spring flowers. A splay of Mother Nature's colors will lift your mood. Childhood memories could spawn a candy craving. Treat yourself to something that tastes so good it makes you giggle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Write your thoughts in a journal that you keep to yourself or a blog for others to read. A positive message could arrive from a sibling or relative that inspires you to think about a visit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Be prepared for but not afraid of financial surprises. Stay frugal for a while longer, and you'll have cash on hand for unexpected repairs. Be honest about what you value and go ahead and seek it in others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make a change in your appearance that reflects your amazing evolution. Subtle adjustments in style help convey your confidence and enhance your attractiveness. Someone who can't help but notice you will catch your eye.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Define what privacy means to you and insist on it. Nobody needs to know everything you're doing or thinking. A sly smile lets a friend know there are things you'd rather not share. Take time to regroup.