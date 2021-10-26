SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH It's a good time to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself. You like comfortable clothes, especially practical clothes for outdoors. (That's where the car is parked.) You can't please everyone today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Your popularity with friends and groups continues. Furthermore, authority figures are ready to hear you out. Be careful of something going on behind the scenes that is fuzzy or vague. Don't let this sway you from your mission.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH A friend might disappoint you today. (This matters, because friendships are important to Aquarians.) If the problem is trivial, then be forgiving, because friendships have ups and downs. However, if it negatively impacts your trust or respect for this person, it might be something you need to look at. It's important to have friends who have your back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Without having to do anything special, you look great to others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (It's smoke and mirrors.) Use this magical influence to advance your agenda. Demand the advantage.

