ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You want to cocoon at home today, however, issues about foreign countries, travel and school plans (especially higher education) are confused. You also might feel disappointed. It's important to stay positive. Remember: Negativity is wanting things to be different from the way they are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your emotions might rule your reasoning today. For example, you might be confused about shared property, inheritances or your responsibilities to someone. If you're unsure, do nothing, because you might be tempted to give away the farm.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A close friend, spouse or partner might disappoint you today. Is this a communication problem? Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. Keep an eye on financial matters. Be patient with kids and social outings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which means things tend to go your way. Don't hesitate to ask the universe for a favor. (Take a shot.) Work-related issues, perhaps with co-workers, are confusing. Don't let someone put words in your mouth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Romance might be disappointing, especially regarding a secret love affair. In general, you feel a bit wary about things today, which is why you're happy to keep a low profile. Double-check details related to kids, sports and social outings to avoid misunderstandings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You feel sympathetic to a family member today, but perhaps you feel incapable of doing something to help. Note: You have to know what's wrong before you can fix it. A meaningful conversation with someone, especially a female, might help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH It's a strong time with Mercury and Mars in your sign. You're eager to communicate and ready to act! However, today you might be confused or even deceived by a daily contact or relative. Until you know what is really going on, refrain from doing anything. Get the facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're in charge because the Sun is in your sign! This is why people and favorable situations tend to come your way now. Double-check financial matters today, including major purchases, so you have no regrets in the future. Bruce's grandma used to say, "Wantin' ain't gettin'." Tonight: Be discreet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH It's a good time to shop for wardrobe goodies for yourself. You like comfortable clothes, especially practical clothes for outdoors. (That's where the car is parked.) You can't please everyone today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your popularity with friends and groups continues. Furthermore, authority figures are ready to hear you out. Be careful of something going on behind the scenes that is fuzzy or vague. Don't let this sway you from your mission.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A friend might disappoint you today. (This matters, because friendships are important to Aquarians.) If the problem is trivial, then be forgiving, because friendships have ups and downs. However, if it negatively impacts your trust or respect for this person, it might be something you need to look at. It's important to have friends who have your back.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Without having to do anything special, you look great to others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (It's smoke and mirrors.) Use this magical influence to advance your agenda. Demand the advantage.