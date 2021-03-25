VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today might bring vacillating moods. Excuse yourself politely from an appointment for alone time. Your imagination may be especially active. Catch up on journal entries and jot down creative ideas you want to run by your team.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Plan to visit a friend who lives out of town. In the meantime, set a time to connect online. Someone you did a favor for may write a note that could bring a tear to your eye.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Expect the unexpected in all areas of life. Your career may take a surprising new turn. Adapt to current trends, and you will fit right in. Stay focused and continue to be a team player.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Someone might ask you to mentor them. Accept the challenge. You may discover teaching skills you doubted you had. Talk to people from other cultures. Learn a language online through lectures and recordings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)