ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You are considered an authority and a role model. This is satisfying, but promises added responsibility. Your success will be affected by the effort you expend. Today is also an excellent time to think about enrolling in online workshops and classes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Now is a wonderful time to toss clutter and do a thorough cleaning and clearing. This will free you and give you more energy. Today promises some excitement and surprises. You welcome changes regarding work and creative projects.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Today brings a shift regarding loyalties and commitments in your relationships. Make a special effort to communicate clearly and listen carefully. Shy away from any involvements that lack sincerity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH An eccentric but intriguing individual may change your plans. Be careful of the expectations you have of others. Only offer help or advice if it is requested three times. Compromise and negotiate. Clashes will be resolved amicably.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)