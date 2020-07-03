ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You are considered an authority and a role model. This is satisfying, but promises added responsibility. Your success will be affected by the effort you expend. Today is also an excellent time to think about enrolling in online workshops and classes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Now is a wonderful time to toss clutter and do a thorough cleaning and clearing. This will free you and give you more energy. Today promises some excitement and surprises. You welcome changes regarding work and creative projects.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Today brings a shift regarding loyalties and commitments in your relationships. Make a special effort to communicate clearly and listen carefully. Shy away from any involvements that lack sincerity.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH An eccentric but intriguing individual may change your plans. Be careful of the expectations you have of others. Only offer help or advice if it is requested three times. Compromise and negotiate. Clashes will be resolved amicably.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Adventurous leisure time activities and hobbies will have allure today. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love. This pattern creates conflicts of interest involving someone close to you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today brings growth linked to home and family life. Family members can be entering new life stages, or a residence may need updating. The noise level might be a factor.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your planet Venus gives you charm and creativity. Your communication ability will be top-notch, so use it. A relationship with a neighbor, sibling or cousin improves. At work, much is expected of you. Identify your priorities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be patient with negotiations and hunt for bargains. Check the credit history of those you do business with. Someone might not be trustworthy or skilled in money matters. Today reveals the details.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your independent spirit makes experience your best and only real teacher. It is easy to express yourself today. You will be able to accurately access situations. Celebrate with some new wardrobe items. Focus on image improvement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Deep peace and satisfaction come today through time spent in solitary reverie. Quiet good deeds and kindnesses performed will deepen your personal happiness. Expect to notice a stronger rapport with nature and wild places.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Friendships will offer new opportunity. Creative projects, including musical study, will provide a catalyst in selecting long-term goals. It will be especially easy to read others. Be extra aware of clocks, watches and calendars.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Express your creative potential. It is very promising. Prepare for change regarding professional aspirations. Be observant. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this is the time to pursue it.
