VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH An unusual person appears in your neighborhood. You could reevaluate the accuracy of your first impression and satisfy the need to get both sides of every story. You might make a new friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today encourages you to examine what material possessions and wealth really mean. There may be an urge to acquire new belongings and to discard those that are outdated and superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what truly matters and let go of the rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH A new and deeper understanding of what love is all about develops. Today will open avenues of expression you have always secretly known were possible but never actually manifested before. There is a sense of mission and purpose coming.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your perpetually active inner life will become more colorful and vivid, while you will shun fanfare outwardly. It might surprise you if friends and relatives accuse you of withholding information. You will manage to satiate their curiosity and still be discreet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)