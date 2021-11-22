ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You want to broaden your horizons, travel and learn new things in the next four weeks. Remember: You're the zodiac pioneer, which is why new frontiers and exciting adventures will always appeal to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH For the next four weeks, you'll be intense about everything, especially romance. You'll also have strong opinions and feelings about shared property and anything to do with inheritances and someone else's wealth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH The Sun is opposite your sign for four weeks, which means that in your chart, the Sun is now as far away from you as it can get all year, which means you'll need more rest and more sleep. Respect this need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You're feeling gung-ho to be productive! You'll set the bar high for yourself during the next four weeks, which is why you'll accomplish more than usual. Motivation is everything.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)