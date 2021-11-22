ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You want to broaden your horizons, travel and learn new things in the next four weeks. Remember: You're the zodiac pioneer, which is why new frontiers and exciting adventures will always appeal to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH For the next four weeks, you'll be intense about everything, especially romance. You'll also have strong opinions and feelings about shared property and anything to do with inheritances and someone else's wealth.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH The Sun is opposite your sign for four weeks, which means that in your chart, the Sun is now as far away from you as it can get all year, which means you'll need more rest and more sleep. Respect this need.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You're feeling gung-ho to be productive! You'll set the bar high for yourself during the next four weeks, which is why you'll accomplish more than usual. Motivation is everything.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH The next four weeks will be a fun-filled, lighthearted time for you, which is why it's the perfect time for a vacation. At least, try to arrange a fun weekend getaway. Enjoy romance, social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. Expect good times ahead.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Family and your private life will be your primary focus in the next four weeks. Many will be involved more than usual with a parent. You also will be happy to cocoon at home and relax in familiar surroundings. Enjoy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you will have a busy schedule full of short trips, errands, appointments plus increased reading, writing and studying. Oh yes, you'll have something to say and a lot to do!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your focus on money, earnings and cash flow will be stronger in the next four weeks. You might look for a better-paying job, ways to boost your income or how to make money on the side. Likewise, many will make major purchases now.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It's a wonderful opportunity for you! You also will attract important people and favorable circumstances to you. Use these blessings to your advantage.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You'ill prefer to work alone or behind the scenes in the next four weeks, because you feel you're in limbo. This is because your personal year is coming to an end, yet your new year won't begin for another month. You can use this time to define goals for your new year ahead.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks because you'll be more involved with friends, as well as groups, clubs and organizations. You might even take a leadership role in a particular group. It's also an excellent time to define future goals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH The Sun will be sitting at the top of your chart for the next four weeks, casting you in a flattering spotlight. It's why bosses, parents and VIPs will admire you even if you don't do anything special. Obviously, this is your time to make your pitch and advance your cause.