ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Moves are in progress. Elements of the unpredictable are at work, both within your own psyche and involving others. Release the past and be receptive. Associates are stimulating yet exasperating. Double-check legal guidelines and instructions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Your physical and emotional health are prominent today. Written affirmations can be helpful for the latter, and getting several second and third opinions about health-related decisions is helpful for the former.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH The gambler and rogue within you surfaces. You'll be at the center of attention; make sure this generates celebrity rather than notoriety. Your natural eloquence opens new doors. Romance, as well as financial situations, will be exceptionally positive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today highlights your home and family. Redecorating, spring cleaning or a reunion can be planned successfully. A family member can be argumentative. Building repairs might be needed. Venus glides in to save the day, and misunderstandings can be resolved.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)