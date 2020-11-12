ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Moves are in progress. Elements of the unpredictable are at work, both within your own psyche and involving others. Release the past and be receptive. Associates are stimulating yet exasperating. Double-check legal guidelines and instructions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your physical and emotional health are prominent today. Written affirmations can be helpful for the latter, and getting several second and third opinions about health-related decisions is helpful for the former.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH The gambler and rogue within you surfaces. You'll be at the center of attention; make sure this generates celebrity rather than notoriety. Your natural eloquence opens new doors. Romance, as well as financial situations, will be exceptionally positive.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today highlights your home and family. Redecorating, spring cleaning or a reunion can be planned successfully. A family member can be argumentative. Building repairs might be needed. Venus glides in to save the day, and misunderstandings can be resolved.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Allow extra time for traveling, as there could be delays. A vehicle might need service or replacement. Be aware of events in your neighborhood that could affect you. Stay on top of home repairs. A neighbor reaches out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH The changing financial structure of the world is impacting you in a personal way. Stay alert to promising new trends in your professional sphere. Rise to meet challenges. Constructive effort on your part will bring financial rewards.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your charm and good looks open doors and make a good impression. Ask for favors. Express affection. Associates are very focused on you. This can be stimulating but a little unsettling. Encourage good-humored tolerance with those who seem too demanding.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's essential for you to simplify, focus and decide what is really important. Meditation helps you attune to subconscious needs. You find deep satisfaction in volunteer work. Helping those less fortunate can dispel personal frustration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Attitudes about long-term goals are changing. Your feelings about several friendships are in flux. Attune to what you really want. If unsure, explore your options before finalizing anything. You mull over unresolved issues with a friend.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today brings refinement and charm to your professional sphere. A fan helps brighten your status. Career circumstances are more comfortable. Diplomacy is essential in delicate negotiations. Use care in making promises. Employ humor and perspective.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Tone down your natural competitive and assertive traits. It's better to be a bit subtle today. Seek ways to make your work environment more wholesome and nurturing. A friendly business associate does you a favor.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today promises change in your schedule, both at work and at home. Completely new long-term goals can emerge. Be progressive. Clinging to the past does not serve you well. Physical activity will uplift and improve your mind.
