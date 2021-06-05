ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Tread carefully! This is not the day to throw your weight around. Ironically, you have a lot of energy, which you want to use to deal with the chaos at home. However, if you are pushy, others will push back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH No matter how determined you are today, do not try to coerce others to agree with you (which you will be tempted to do). If you do, it will be at your own peril. Avoid dangerous places today. Forewarned is forearmed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Power struggles about money, possessions or something that you might own will be nasty today. If you make a big deal about something, you will get instant flak coming right back at you. Therefore, be patient.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Ego battles with partners and close friends are likely today. This is a poor day for these disputes. They will be nasty and probably futile. It is doubtful that you could win. The more you push for something, the more resistance you will incur. Pull back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)