ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Finances can materialize today. Enlist help. Don't attempt to do everything yourself. New friendships can develop if you're attending online classes or meetings. It's a great time to complete creative writing or other assignments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You're included in other people's plans. Try to be as cooperative as possible. An ethical or legal issue might be open to debate. Visualize a white bubble surrounding everything concerned when discussions grow heated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today is the day to get really organized. Quell the temptation to eat junk food with high calorie or sodium content. Drink water to flush any impurities from your system. Clear your desk. Tidy your workspace.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH An associate has ideas about business that are helpful. Enjoy candlelight during social situations that involve business negotiations. An idealistic feeling about true love is brewing. Fate, through a set of synchronicities, propels you toward a good place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's a great day to enjoy the company of children and engage in craft projects. Home decor and family dynamics are emphasized by a partner. Consider home improvements. Family members want to be closer. Happy memories can be created today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Clear and thoughtful communication assures future success. A neighbor can be more friendly. Be receptive if siblings plan a surprise or have other suggestions regarding the upcoming holiday season.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today highlights income and money. New financial strategies are worth examining. Partnerships are active. Be alert to promising new trends in your professional sphere. Rise to meet challenges. Constructive effort on your part brings financial rewards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today gives you great energy and motivation, yet also brings a tendency to be a bit angry and argumentative. Maintain good humor, and much can be accomplished. Balance will be restored, bringing you peace regarding money matters.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Appreciate peace and privacy today. It's better to say less and listen more. It's essential for you to simplify, focus and decide what is really important. Take a personal day. Meditation and dream messages help you attune to subconscious needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH A new circle of friends is forming. Be receptive, accept invitations and explore different events. Membership in a civic organization can be deeply satisfying. Friends offer helpful suggestions. The feeling of cooperation and support prevails.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Even though you wanted a lazy Saturday, prepare to multitask and rise to the demands of the moment. It's a turning point for your status and reputation. Project the best image to important people. You might assume a new position of leadership soon.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your energy level will be high, making it seem easy to complete laborious projects with aplomb. It's a perfect day to pursue new educational goals or seek spiritual awakening. Explore different belief systems.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!