VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Clear and thoughtful communication assures future success. A neighbor can be more friendly. Be receptive if siblings plan a surprise or have other suggestions regarding the upcoming holiday season.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today highlights income and money. New financial strategies are worth examining. Partnerships are active. Be alert to promising new trends in your professional sphere. Rise to meet challenges. Constructive effort on your part brings financial rewards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today gives you great energy and motivation, yet also brings a tendency to be a bit angry and argumentative. Maintain good humor, and much can be accomplished. Balance will be restored, bringing you peace regarding money matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Appreciate peace and privacy today. It's better to say less and listen more. It's essential for you to simplify, focus and decide what is really important. Take a personal day. Meditation and dream messages help you attune to subconscious needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)