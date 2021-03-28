HHHH Attending a sporting event or watching it from home may define your day. Try to persuade an out-of-town relative to come for a visit. If that does not work, arrange to Zoom with several family members.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Enjoy your breakfast and the morning paper before the day takes you by storm. You may want to indulge in a lazy Sunday, but others have different plans. Bite the bullet and go out with friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You may discover you have less cash on hand than you thought. Explore online bargains and creative ways to buy what you need. Think of it as a treasure hunt. Involve your family and compare what you find.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Family may make plans without asking you. Be accommodating and assertive. You know how to bring others around to your point of view. Take advantage of that quality. Make others feel they have gotten what they want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Be sure to jot down last night's dream. It might contain an illuminating message. Ask someone you love for a favor you have been hesitant to bring up. The positive response may surprise you.