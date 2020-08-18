× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Changes and surprises take a turn for the better in matters of the heart. A sudden attraction shines the light of love on Aries natives who've been lonely. Today might even promise bliss concerning a special someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Family and home expenses certainly affect your finances. Budget conservatively. Do not tie up funds in any kind of risky venture. Changes brewing at work can make some adjustments necessary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Relieve the daily grind by working in a new location or taking frequent breaks. Add variety to your job by working on several different projects at once. Tolerating inevitable change at work is important to your success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Real wealth involves enjoying what you already have. Avoid lamenting what you lack. Devote yourself to diligently enhancing your earning powers. This plan will lead you to future prosperity. Write a wish list.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)