ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You're juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much will be accomplished. A competitive mood is present. Listen to elderly relatives' suggestions. Compromise will spell success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Athletic activities indoors may develop into a genuine passion. A new team quality will develop with those with whom you are isolated. Take some time to revel in the peace and quiet of nature. Release old anger and anguish.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Learn the art of Pranayama, or healing yoga breathing, to further promote wellness and longevity. Teach the children this too. Fresh air, the wind and breath can assume a new importance in the quest for perfect health.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Partnerships add sparkle and surprises today. This promises interesting new possibilities. Initiate a discussion about compatibility to reach out to an attractive new prospect. Commitment goes many steps further. Begin to keep a dream journal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH The relationship between a positive state of mind, faith and dedication to your health will be very apparent today. You wish to communicate this to your household, and you do so successfully. A child may be volatile. Spend quality time together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today you have a complicated sensation of applying the gas and the brakes at the same time. You want to enjoy yourself, but the current situation is so challenging. Stay flexible, and this can be an enjoyable day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You've always had an artistic bent. Today creative expression can be a catalyst for spiritual awakening. Explore different forms of sacred symbols to attain closer attunement with the divine mysteries. You will hear from an elderly relative.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH A residential or career move may be in progress. Be flexible. Help comes from those in positions of power and authority. You assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Make sure you talk it over with siblings/neighbors.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH In some respect today brings a gambler's aspect. Keep credit cards in check and exercise great care in speculation. Plan carefully for paying taxes, insurance policies and in meeting financial obligations to others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH You seek identification with a larger collective today. Your personal achievement leads to the establishment of new civilization while turning away from shallowness. You feel empowered, and this leads to happiness.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your spiritual expression takes a new direction today. You might ask friends about their beliefs and you might enjoy honoring their holy days. Re-read emails before sending them and keep your tone pleasant in conversations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH A new maturity beneficially impacts your approach to your friendships. You grow weary of those who play games. Mutual accomplishments will have more appeal. An especially comforting, calming type of love situation takes over the day.
