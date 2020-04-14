× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You're juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion, and much will be accomplished. A competitive mood is present. Listen to elderly relatives' suggestions. Compromise will spell success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Athletic activities indoors may develop into a genuine passion. A new team quality will develop with those with whom you are isolated. Take some time to revel in the peace and quiet of nature. Release old anger and anguish.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Learn the art of Pranayama, or healing yoga breathing, to further promote wellness and longevity. Teach the children this too. Fresh air, the wind and breath can assume a new importance in the quest for perfect health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Partnerships add sparkle and surprises today. This promises interesting new possibilities. Initiate a discussion about compatibility to reach out to an attractive new prospect. Commitment goes many steps further. Begin to keep a dream journal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)