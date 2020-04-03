VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Keep track of your dreams. Ideas are vivid at work. You can tap deeply into the collective unconscious for inspiration. Universal knowledge and eternal truths are the themes of the day. You have compassion for those down on their luck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Focus on your direction and motivation. Flow with the current and accept what comes your way. Where are you going and why? The spotlight at work is on cooperation. Show your appreciation to others. A partner is highlighted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You communicate your feelings well to co-workers who are sympathetic. You are looking for a raise or an advancement. You know you deserve it. Your life is more public now, so avoid emotional displays. You attract the attention of higher-ups.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH New opportunities arise related to higher education or travel. You yearn for a new experience. You also might gain an opportunity related to a publishing project. You can create positive change through your ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)