ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today brings the hand of fate into play and will be friendly to making a heart connection. The matchmaking efforts of relatives help as well.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today is a wonderful day to toss clutter and do a thorough clearing and cleaning. There will be some excitement and surprises. Welcome changes regarding work and creative projects. Others will be especially concerned and helpful.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Ideas suggested in casual conversation are worth examining. Read current magazines and newspapers. You are about to learn something valuable quite by accident. Impromptu journeys add dimension to your life.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today finds you faced with some rigidity. Patiently play by the rules and make the most of the status quo. Hesitate if you're contemplating a work or residential move. Muster the confidence to try to boost your earnings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's easy to express yourself now. Focus on image improvement. Celebrate today with some new wardrobe items. You will be able to accurately assess situations. Future travel would be successful, so start planning now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today probes the depths of your mysterious self. Suddenly, discretion is more important than usual. You'll cherish your privacy. Quiet, good deeds generate positive karma. You'll be aware of the secret needs and worries of others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH A new sense of direction and purpose develops. You accomplish much in record time. Accept invitations from friends or plan a get-together. You realize the blessings of friendship. You end the day in a nostalgic mood.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your heart tells you to focus on home and family life, but another part of you wants to advance at work. Make time for both. If you host an online event it will be a spectacular success. T
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today indicates a special link to the long-ago and faraway. Regressive hypnosis, including past life study, can be an effective aid in spiritual awareness. Also, antiques and scrapbooks may have messages.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH A new relationship, job or home can replace the familiar. Don't resist changes. After feeling unsettled, all will be well. "It's time to grow" is today's message. It's definitely time for a fresh start.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Your vitality will be up and down today. Be good to yourself. A relationship can be in a sluggish or uncertain phase. Make no demands; be a true friend to the one you care for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Be alert to routine safety concerns. Create a comfortable environment. Dedicate time and energy to health needs of a loved one. Remember to take time to rest and regroup for your own recovery.
