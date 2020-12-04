ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today brings the hand of fate into play and will be friendly to making a heart connection. The matchmaking efforts of relatives help as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today is a wonderful day to toss clutter and do a thorough clearing and cleaning. There will be some excitement and surprises. Welcome changes regarding work and creative projects. Others will be especially concerned and helpful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Ideas suggested in casual conversation are worth examining. Read current magazines and newspapers. You are about to learn something valuable quite by accident. Impromptu journeys add dimension to your life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today finds you faced with some rigidity. Patiently play by the rules and make the most of the status quo. Hesitate if you're contemplating a work or residential move. Muster the confidence to try to boost your earnings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)