ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be patient with your body. Allow treatments and health care programs enough time to work. Time-honored home remedies can treat minor ailments successfully. Massage can be helpful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Relationships with children follow old patterns. Romance has a stable and comforting quality. Return to a creative project or hobby that was abandoned previously. A friend from another ethnic or spiritual background proves to be good company.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today creates a stir in your home and family sector. Seek ways to make your residence more comfortable. A family member can be a trifle volatile. Declutter your workspace, and see happier times begin.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Trust your instincts about a new neighbor. Work to communicate with a brother or sister. Nuances and subtleties abound. Welcome a new relative or visitor into the household by generating a sense of a safe haven.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Today can bring some temporary frustration over how associates perform job duties and handle assets. The sense of well-being that enough cash flow assures is appreciated now. Seek to release any hidden anger about the financial decisions of another.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH An important point is made or a goal reached. You will be appreciated, enthused and motivated. Many worthwhile projects will be in the works. Today concludes on a very upbeat note.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today allows you to assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Healing is likely to occur during meditation and worship. Answers and inspiration come from within now. You might benefit from a change of scene.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You reconnect with old associates. Purchase an attractive clock and say a blessing over it. This will act as a charm to help you manage time well.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and professional lives. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH In both love and business, people become more giving and thoughtful. Your physical vitality improves. Depression lifts, and your faith helps you to carry plans forward. Perform a ritual to honor the winter.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Income can be enhanced today. Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you. Your thoughtfulness wins the loyalty of another.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH True happiness in a really good relationship can be attained. Be especially patient and sincere. Surmount an old hurdle. It involves moving on and forgiveness. But don't worry, the love will be free to grow.
