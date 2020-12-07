VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH An important point is made or a goal reached. You will be appreciated, enthused and motivated. Many worthwhile projects will be in the works. Today concludes on a very upbeat note.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today allows you to assimilate new ideas and make wise decisions. Healing is likely to occur during meditation and worship. Answers and inspiration come from within now. You might benefit from a change of scene.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You reconnect with old associates. Purchase an attractive clock and say a blessing over it. This will act as a charm to help you manage time well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and professional lives. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)