ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today adds new substance to important friendships. Others make plans for the future that happily include you. Companions can be insecure about their jobs and talents. Bolster a friend with encouraging comments and tell a few jokes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You will find your workload easier and more enjoyable today. Team spirit is a must at work. You will reach your goals by fitting in with the crowd. Natural healing techniques and alternative therapies rejuvenate you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH The expression of creative ideas enriches your life in a serendipitous way. Share a favorite pastime with one you admire. A business trip would be productive. Information shared by an acquaintance offers fresh and useful perspectives.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Valuable information surfaces, and you find your direction. You realize how patterns guide your life. It's a good time to examine your roots and origins. Complete projects that have been dragging on for too long.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)