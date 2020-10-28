ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Improved self-awareness today. Be your own best friend by making changes. A progressive mood develops. Others challenge you. Look at how patterns impact closest relationships. It's tempting to be lackadaisical about health care.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your sense of hearing is especially keen today. Avoid loud noises, but listen to the wind, or waves, and the early morning call of birds. Finances and friendship combine gracefully. Keep impatience in check.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Beauty in all forms provides a spiritual experience. Friendships become warmer and more intimate. The potential for happy romance is present. Accept opportunities to follow your heart's desire regarding your career and finances.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today emphasizes complex situations at work and is also an excellent day for intuitive flashes. Divine with runes or tarot. Focus on essentials, don't get sidetracked, and all will be well. You'll employ your promotional skills effectively.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A great burst of energy propels you into today. It's an excellent cycle for study. Put your ideas into action. Tolerance and good manners are essential if dealing with difficult co-workers. Expect a power shift.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You're solving mysteries or engaged in research work today. The security needs and decisions of others intertwine with your own finances. Comforting and meaningful messages arrive from the afterworld.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You can be transformed by love. An encounter with a past partner is likely. A turning point for the better comes to those seeking a meaningful relationship. Profound healing is possible at this time. Go for it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a time when you'll reap what has been sown regarding health. You're aware of the effects of past health-related decisions. A favorable aspect promises that healing and enhanced fitness will be the reward of the efforts you make to develop good habits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Relieve the daily grind by working in a new location or taking more breaks. Add variety to your job by working on several projects at once. A younger person brings joy. Your past efforts are appreciated. You're happy with yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Purchase needed household supplies and arrange for home repairs. A feng shui treatment would be a good idea. Avoid confrontations or financial risk today. All that is familiar and tried-and-true has a special magic now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You're playing peacemaker today. A neighbor or sibling seeks your advice. Help others, but pull away from those who are too needy. Learning a new subject or catching up on reading is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today promises to have an impact on your finances. Adjustments to accommodate changes in the status quo are a must. Don't risk your security; gamble only with funds you can afford to lose. Be flexible and patient. A financial dream just might come true.
