VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You're solving mysteries or engaged in research work today. The security needs and decisions of others intertwine with your own finances. Comforting and meaningful messages arrive from the afterworld.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You can be transformed by love. An encounter with a past partner is likely. A turning point for the better comes to those seeking a meaningful relationship. Profound healing is possible at this time. Go for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's a time when you'll reap what has been sown regarding health. You're aware of the effects of past health-related decisions. A favorable aspect promises that healing and enhanced fitness will be the reward of the efforts you make to develop good habits.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Relieve the daily grind by working in a new location or taking more breaks. Add variety to your job by working on several projects at once. A younger person brings joy. Your past efforts are appreciated. You're happy with yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)