VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Career prospects are both interesting and challenging. Innovate; be creative. Combine business with pleasure. Listen carefully to others. Today indicates that valuable information is offered during social situations and at Zoom meetings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success. Your energy level will be high, but do quell irritation. It's especially easy to overreact now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your priorities and desires are in flux. It will be a wild but interesting day. Decide what you really want, and pursue it. There are endings and beginnings in process. Fate intervenes in plans, so be flexible and observant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Talented and powerful people are drawing closer to you. The promise of partnerships is very real. You discover much about others and how they feel about you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)