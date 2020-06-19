VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You certainly will not have time to be bored today. Your only problem will be in biting off more than you can chew, as multiple ideas and plans come to fruition all at once. Your nerves might be frazzled.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

H You experience a pull between the needs of your boss and domestic crises, but this will soon pass. For those expecting to vacation in July, you might have to cope with news of several minor but perhaps costly annoyances, including possible travel delays.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

H Be cautious about a new relationship forming now as deception reigns, followed by a possible abrupt parting of the ways. You might be tempted to overspend too. Agitated friends need you as a sounding board.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today brings romantic opportunities, but be sure to think before you act if you are not entirely free to pursue them. Your usual sense of control and discipline might not be operating efficiently these days.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)