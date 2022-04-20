DAILY HOROSCOPE
As of Friday, Devan Allen was at large and Tiarra Glenn had been arrested.
Investigators said the girl had been repeatedly beaten, tied up and forced to stand in a closet with a scarf covering her eyes, nose and mouth before she fell to the ground unconscious.
If a judge accepts her plea agreement, Jazmin J. Garcia, 20, could be sentenced to three to 16 years in prison in connection with the homicide of 18-year-old Jacquice Baylock in 2020 in Gary.
Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 36, was convicted of shooting 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt in the head at close range and leaving her body in a Gary alley in 2019.
Police with Lake County Sheriff's Special Operations Unit located Allen's grandfather, who agreed to help police find the man wanted for several child abuse felonies.
The Lake County Coroner's office released a statement Thursday evening, sending their condolences to the family and thanking all involved in the woman's search and recovery.
All water customers located along and south of Evans Avenue in Valparaiso, including all of U.S. 30, are urged to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it through at least Wednesday.
After being extricated, the victim was airlifted by Lutheran Air Medical to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition.
Four men charged in a Halloween shooting that killed 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. and wounded another 13-year-old sat behind their attorneys Tuesday for the first of two bail hearings.
Elrice L. Williams, 28, and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, each have pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and burglary charges in a series of events that led to the homicide of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.