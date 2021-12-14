ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Financial matters are on your mind today. You might be contemplating a major purchase. At a deeper level, you also might be thinking about your values today. Something might prompt you to ask yourself, "What really matters?"

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH The Moon is in your sign today and tomorrow. This happens for two days every month, and when it occurs, it increases your emotions about things and heightens your reactions to others. However, it slightly improves your luck.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH While you're focused on partners and close friends today, especially someone who might be a bit challenging to deal with lately, you'll welcome a chance to hide or work alone or behind the scenes. You need a breather; perhaps some time off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Today a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend, perhaps a female, will be meaningful to you. In fact, it might prompt you to change or modify your goals. You also might rethink your relationship with a club or group.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)