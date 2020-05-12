× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a day to network online. Politics or work with a prestigious organization will be worthwhile. Friends inspire you to develop worthwhile goals. Avoid challenging others; an aggressive tactic on your part right now could backfire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You will be extremely busy with the daily job grind. Do not let volatile circumstances make you ill. It is likely that you will only be around such energies, not in the middle of them, and most likely not the cause of them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today brings a revelation in which the future flashes before you in some form or another. This causes you to rethink your values and life beliefs. You see that past sacrifices will definitely prove to be worth the effort in the future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Mentally turning off life's problems is difficult but not impossible. Instead of worrying about things you cannot control and spending time imagining the worst, find time to relax with a good book or do some creative writing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)