ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Even though you have had lots of energy to get things done, today you feel like you're losing steam. Your energy might feel lower, especially regarding work and your health in general. (That's why something feels like it's too much to bother.) This is temporary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Although you have been vigorous with social activities recently, today your energy is flagging. Your enthusiasm for sports, social activities, the arts and dealing with children is a bit less and perhaps confused. This is temporary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Increased chaos and activity on the homefront keep you hopping! Today, however, you feel unsure about something at home or within the family. You might hide your feelings or your actions, avoiding an uncomfortable confrontation.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Lately, you have been proactive and eager to state your case or your beliefs. Today, however, you feel less sure of things. You might not know what to do. You might feel you have to hide something. Fortunately, this is fleeting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH It'is a poor day for important financial decisions, because some kind of confusion, possibly deceit, might be in the air. Perhaps you don't have the complete picture. It's possible someone is purposely leading you astray.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today Mars is in your sign at odds with your ruler Neptune, which is a fuzzy combination. Even though you have had high energy lately, today — not so much. You might feel indecisive, unsure about what to do or when to act. That's OK. This is temporary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Secrets and something going on behind the scenes today might concern you. You might wonder if you are being purposely left out of the information loop. Are you being toyed with? Do you have all the facts? It's a classic day for someone to be deceptive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You have been enthusiastic and positive in your relations with friends and groups lately. In fact, your leadership qualities are showing! Today, however, a very different vibe is briefly present, which makes you feel unsure about directing others.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You are enjoying great press lately because the Sun is shining down on you from the top of your chart; plus, Mars (also at the top) arouses your ambition! Today, however, you're vaguely unsure about something. You might decide not to make a big deal about anything. This could be wise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Travel, further education and training, plus opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law all interest you lately. However, today these are the areas where you might feel confused or hesitant. Actually, you might be deceived by something.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Be careful making decisions about shared property, insurance issues, inheritances, taxes and debt today, because information could be wrong. Deceit is possible. It's best to delay these decisions another day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Relations with partners and close friends might be a bit confusing, leading to a misunderstanding. If this is the case, be aware that someone might not have the right facts. Admittedly, someone might not be 100% honest.