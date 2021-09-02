ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Even though you have had lots of energy to get things done, today you feel like you're losing steam. Your energy might feel lower, especially regarding work and your health in general. (That's why something feels like it's too much to bother.) This is temporary.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Although you have been vigorous with social activities recently, today your energy is flagging. Your enthusiasm for sports, social activities, the arts and dealing with children is a bit less and perhaps confused. This is temporary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Increased chaos and activity on the homefront keep you hopping! Today, however, you feel unsure about something at home or within the family. You might hide your feelings or your actions, avoiding an uncomfortable confrontation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Lately, you have been proactive and eager to state your case or your beliefs. Today, however, you feel less sure of things. You might not know what to do. You might feel you have to hide something. Fortunately, this is fleeting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)