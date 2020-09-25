HHHHH A new love prospect hovers on the fringes of social gatherings you attend (even remotely), waiting shyly for encouragement from you. Today finds you in a highly creative mode. You will think of something.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A residential move might be considered, and family members are experiencing some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you. You feel that you're being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today brings excitement. Daily life is hectic. Much can be accomplished, but don't give way to anger. Honor calmness and generate peace. Willingly extend a welcoming embrace to all that is new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Extra cash allows you to purchase a long desired item. Be patient if plans have to be modified at the last minute. Verify appointments and have vehicles serviced if you're planning to drive a long distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)