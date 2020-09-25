ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Your career path is expanding. It's a day to choose worthwhile goals and decide which direction you want to move professionally. Recognition is coming your way; there will be avenues for expressing your highest potential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Forming plans to enroll in a specialized education program would be successful. It's a great time to study independently too. Career matters reach important turning points. Explore options.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Dreams and fantasy abound today. Seek a wholesome creative outlet and don't jump to conclusions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Companions are in a cycle of change. Legal matters need careful attention but should eventually work out in your favor. Gifted and dynamic people tend to make plans for you. A commitment is forming.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Plan a very organized routine today. It's important to make good use of your time, your most valuable asset. Co-workers might stir up some difficult job politics. Release stress and focus on priorities as you balance career and domestic responsibilities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A new love prospect hovers on the fringes of social gatherings you attend (even remotely), waiting shyly for encouragement from you. Today finds you in a highly creative mode. You will think of something.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A residential move might be considered, and family members are experiencing some changes. Dynamic and demanding people approach you. You feel that you're being swept along by the ideas of another. Adapt.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today brings excitement. Daily life is hectic. Much can be accomplished, but don't give way to anger. Honor calmness and generate peace. Willingly extend a welcoming embrace to all that is new.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Extra cash allows you to purchase a long desired item. Be patient if plans have to be modified at the last minute. Verify appointments and have vehicles serviced if you're planning to drive a long distance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today accents the importance of self-control and positive goals. Much can be accomplished if you don't neglect important preparations or lose your temper. If athletic, take reasonable safety precautions and work out gradually.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH The consequences of old choices will be apparent. Address the most important considerations first, then make an effort to use your time wisely. The keyword now is "effort." You must keep trying. Rewards will manifest eventually.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You'll be inclined to argue a bit, but much can be accomplished through teamwork. Friends are a special blessing now. Membership in a group or organization can be a catalyst for happiness.
