HHHH Community involvement will be rewarding today. A mission to make the world a better place appeals to you. You enjoy a renewed appreciation for cherished friendships, too. Competitors provide inspiration.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Innovate and be creative today. It is a perfect time to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Listen carefully to others. Valuable information is offered during social situations and at meetings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your aspirations are moving to a higher plane. Prepare for journeys of the mind and body. Some of you will explore other countries or be drawn to learn more about another belief system.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH It will be a wild but interesting day. Decide what you really want and pursue it. There are endings and beginnings in process. You are open to learning. Welcome variety in your daily routine.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

HHHHH Talented and powerful people are drawing closer to you. The promise of partnerships that are sources of growth and opportunity is real. Allow others to express individuality while discussing plans.