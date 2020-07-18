ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Your residence and family life are highlighted. It's a wonderful time to improve communication between relatives and extended family members. Home improvements and real estate transactions also might be a focus.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Relationships with siblings and neighbors can be demanding. Be patient. Undercurrents and extenuating circumstances are afoot. Facts come to light. You will be glad that you were understanding and tolerant.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Conversations about monetary matters are enlightening. You learn more about financial management. Do not repeat financial patterns and habits that led to previous disappointments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Frustrations will melt away. This is a cycle of higher energy leading to much accomplishment. Personal opportunities abound. Enjoy life and put plans in motion for future dreams.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A past love memories must be kept in perspective. Your interest in helping the disadvantaged or addressing ecological concerns grows. Quietly, you will act and do much good in the world.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Community involvement will be rewarding today. A mission to make the world a better place appeals to you. You enjoy a renewed appreciation for cherished friendships, too. Competitors provide inspiration.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Innovate and be creative today. It is a perfect time to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Listen carefully to others. Valuable information is offered during social situations and at meetings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your aspirations are moving to a higher plane. Prepare for journeys of the mind and body. Some of you will explore other countries or be drawn to learn more about another belief system.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH It will be a wild but interesting day. Decide what you really want and pursue it. There are endings and beginnings in process. You are open to learning. Welcome variety in your daily routine.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Talented and powerful people are drawing closer to you. The promise of partnerships that are sources of growth and opportunity is real. Allow others to express individuality while discussing plans.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH A sense of discovery and novelty is pervasive throughout today, promising tremendous strength and vitality. Your sense of adventure deepens. You will yearn to wander and explore.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Don't change your commitment status today. Be friendly and tolerant of the foibles of a loved one. A change of heart may be followed by regrets. Smile if someone displays eclectic preferences in art and music that you can't appreciate.
