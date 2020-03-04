VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Zero in on what you want. It might be difficult to sort through what role a natural resistance could be playing in achieving your desires. Listen to what a dear friend suggests and shares.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You might feel pressured to fill another person's role at work or within your immediate circle. If you are questioning your ability or willingness to assume this role, you might want to back out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Reach out for someone at a distance. Once you start chatting, it might be difficult to stop. In any case, weigh the pros and cons of visiting in person with him or her. Check out different possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You might want to move an important project forward. You might not be sure of another person's reaction, but there is no way to find out other than testing your ideas. Be as imaginative as you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You often might not be comfortable deferring to others, but you do so anyway right now. You get important feedback that helps clear the air. Remain in touch with your feelings.