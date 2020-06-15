× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today brings a competitive streak that motivates you. You pursue that which you believe in regardless of the consequences. Seek help and advice from longtime friends. A special animal companion needs extra time and attention.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Today begins with the need to dream and plan privately — others might not understand. Your intuition guides you successfully. You have the energy to complete more work, resulting in reward and praise. A friend can become a closer partner or romantic interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today favors activity within groups and organizations. You become intensely involved. Ambitious people become worthwhile role models. Your social and romantic prospects will blossom. It is a perfect time to purchase new finery or pursue creative work.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH If you yearn for fame and fortune, the path should open today, guiding you in that direction. Recognition is coming your way; there will be avenues for expressing your highest potential. Your career path is expanding.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)