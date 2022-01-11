ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Even if a cause is dear to your heart, today is not the day to push your agenda. Pull in your reins and take it easy. Don't make a big deal about anything, because you don't have the energy to follow through to make your case.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Disputes about inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and anything that you share with someone might arise now. However, today is a poor day to make your stand, because you don't have the energy to defend your best interests. Relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH Difficulties with partners and close friends might arise today. Someone might be spoiling for a fight. Actually, all this seems like too much trouble. Who needs it? Not you. Listen to that little voice in the back of your head and keep walking.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Avoid disputes that are work-related today. Or perhaps these disputes are about your pet or something related to your health. Whatever the case, you have your doubts, which is why you're hesitant to make a big deal about something.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)