ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's an excellent day to study. It's also a fine day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law or higher education. However, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Get your data, then wait until the alert is over to act.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's a good money day for you, especially for getting money back from the government or a bank. However, do not sign important papers or do transactions during the Moon Alert. Discussions about shared expenses will go well.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a solid day for an important discussion with partners and close friends, because all parties will be practical and fair-minded. Nevertheless, don't agree to anything important or volunteer for anything during the Moon Alert.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH It's a good day to discuss work procedures. You might mend broken fences with co-workers or mediate between people, because you see a balance between structure and practicality. However, check with the Moon Alert and make your important decisions afterward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)