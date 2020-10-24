VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Don't let friends offer you food or beverages you know aren't healthy choices. This will be an especially emotional day. You are prone to seasonal affective disorder and other weather-related conditions. Try not to make sudden decisions about treatments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH It's time to relax, socialize and purchase some new trinkets. As the month ends, your financial picture brightens, so you can afford to indulge a bit. A lost love or abandoned project could suddenly assume new importance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH It's al day to cast out clutter, old clothes and debris, and do a thorough cleaning. There also will be some excitement and surprises in your home. Welcome changes regarding work and creative projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH An old love or dream may suddenly reappear. Others will make suggestions and issue invitations. Read between the lines. There is much to learn through listening and observing. A bond with a neighbor or sibling grows closer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)