ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today you will enjoy the beauty of your daily surroundings, as well as the company of neighbors, siblings and relatives. You feel someone cares about you, which is why you want to tell them that they matter to you as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH As the financial wizard of the zodiac, make the most of your moneymaking ideas today! You will attract money and favorable financial situations to you, especially something from the past, perhaps something that didn't pan out before.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today the Sun in your sign and your ruler Mercury is lined up with fair Venus. This stimulates your interest in art, music and poetry in a big way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Solitude in beautiful surroundings will be a soothing escape for you today. (Even 15 minutes will be wonderful.) You will feel replenished by physical beauty or beautiful ideas. You also might think about a secret crush you have on someone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)