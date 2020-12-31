ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A positive influence on this last day of 2020 allows the good times to continue and the bad to fade into the past. Express your creative and artistic talents today. Listen carefully to family discussions. Words have hidden nuances.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Concerned with home and property as you go into 2021, you will notice family members are growing and changing. Your residence might require remodeling, minor repairs or redecorating to make it comfortable for spring.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Influential books open you up to new ideas. Make calls and write emails. Share information and ideas on this last day of the year. Your heart will be warmed by the loyal support for your ideas from those closest to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Use care with purchases made on credit. Don't be tempted to overstep your budget, and all is well. You will revel in creature comforts such as gourmet food, silk garments or a fragrant bath.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)