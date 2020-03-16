ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your career goes up a notch today as you decide to finally say exactly what you're thinking. Friends are supportive when it comes to a relationship issue. You might want to spend on a luxury, but it's best to sleep on it until tomorrow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Friends are on hand today to help you in work matters. This feels like a godsend. You are thinking of faraway places and how to close in on an ambitious goal you have. Read something new that piques your interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Discussions with others regarding finances might threaten your equilibrium, but you lighten the mood with impromptu jokes. You get closer to a casual friend. You might not be sure of your next move. Think it through.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Relationship issues reach a standstill as you will not back down on a matter close to your heart. Take a breather and listen to what another says. You might feel the need to make more of a commitment. Add more fun to the moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)