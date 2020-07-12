HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 12, 2020: Powerful and persuasive, you get many projects off the ground, which, without you, would never have materialized. Stymied as you have been this quarantine period, this year is still successful for you. If single, you pursue and win over someone just to lose them due to a personality clash. If attached, your partner adores you, but try to be less domineering. LIBRA is capable of smiling and agreeing while smoldering with resentment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Your special day. You will be powerful and effective. There is new warmth and action carrying you forward. If angry feelings build, examine the consequences before you act. Protect yourself against sunburn and don't go overboard with exercise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Enjoy nostalgia today, surprised by the reappearance of an old friend. Be as generous as you can afford to be. It is easy to be overly sympathetic. Be patient if it is hard to express your deepest feelings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A second opinion helps solve any problems. Children can be demanding today. A second or third attempt at reaching any goal is likely to work out. Be persistent. Do not veer away from long-range goals now.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Maintain a low profile at parties — virtual or real — and keep your own entertaining simple and comfortable. Social situations can be stressful and expensive otherwise. Enjoy what you have; don't let yourself be tormented by thoughts of greener pastures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH If you want to write or lecture to groups, proceed with the confidence that you will do well. Involve yourself in learning experiences and travel. Your perspective broadens. It is easy to rise above worries and be optimistic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Visualize and identify what you want and how you would like to pursue it. Discard old dreams and irrelevant goals. Friends are recovering from difficult times. They will provide more cheerful companionship in the immediate future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH The expectations of others and plans they make involving you may cause you some stress. The art of compromise is second nature to Libra, so employ this skill to smooth tensions. You feel like you arrive back at the beginning of a journey.
HH Be sensitive to health messages sent by your body today. You are beginning a cycle that brings consequences if you developed poor health habits in the past. Plan on going to your doctor for a general checkup.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You will experience a psychic link with your beloved, and after an amazing experience you will establish a stronger bond. Today is also marvelous for creative expression. Let the artist, poet, musician or actor within you surface.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHH Family members are restless. Avoid arguing about mistakes anyone may have made. Humor helps. Focus on comfort and safety of the house itself. A new residence may seem tempting, although it just is not practical right now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your positive state of mind wins admiration from others today. Short, interesting journeys around the neighborhood are productive. A neighbor is friendly and helpful. You gather interesting books and magazines to read during the week.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might be tempted to envy those who seem to be more well off financially. But look to your life and how beautiful it is. Concentrate on the quality. Friends and ideals lift you to a better place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!