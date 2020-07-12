× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 12, 2020: Powerful and persuasive, you get many projects off the ground, which, without you, would never have materialized. Stymied as you have been this quarantine period, this year is still successful for you. If single, you pursue and win over someone just to lose them due to a personality clash. If attached, your partner adores you, but try to be less domineering. LIBRA is capable of smiling and agreeing while smoldering with resentment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Your special day. You will be powerful and effective. There is new warmth and action carrying you forward. If angry feelings build, examine the consequences before you act. Protect yourself against sunburn and don't go overboard with exercise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Enjoy nostalgia today, surprised by the reappearance of an old friend. Be as generous as you can afford to be. It is easy to be overly sympathetic. Be patient if it is hard to express your deepest feelings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A second opinion helps solve any problems. Children can be demanding today. A second or third attempt at reaching any goal is likely to work out. Be persistent. Do not veer away from long-range goals now.