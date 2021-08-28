ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might have a profound idea about how to improve your health, your job or something pet-related today. This idea might be quite ingenious. Perhaps this is why a close friend or partner is surprised by you — or, in turn, they surprise you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH An encounter with a work colleague or someone who has something to do with your health might please you today. You might be surprised by something related to what you own, a financial matter or a spontaneous purchase.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH This is a restless day for you. You might be excited at a subconscious level about something that's going to occur. This could relate to your family or something going on at home. It might even relate to a promising home improvement.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Meanwhile, your daily routine will not unfold as predicted. There will be unexpected changes — hopefully pleasing — that send your day in a new direction. Stay flexible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You are high-viz today, which is why people notice you more than usual. Meanwhile, you might be surprised by something regarding a possession you own or your money. Perhaps you'll buy something unusual. You might have a clever moneymaking idea.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Travel plans might change today. Ditto for plans related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You might meet someone unusual from another culture. Meanwhile, you also can attract money or gifts to you today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Expect little hiccups and tiny detours today. Meanwhile, although you wish to keep a low profile, it's an excellent day to shop for wardrobe goodies. You like to look good. Did you know that the sign of Libra rules haute couture? This is what gives you your good taste.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Someone close to you might surprise you today. They might introduce you to someone who is unusual, because it appears you'll have a lively discussion with a friend or a member of a group.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Something unexpected could impact your job or something to do with a pet today, so be vigilant. Meanwhile, a discussion with a boss or someone in a position of authority will go well, because you are so convincing in an intelligent way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Because you have such strong feelings about something today, people will listen to you. Meanwhile, social plans might be canceled or changed. Likewise, sports events will hold a few surprises. (Note: Parents, be extra vigilant with your children to avoid mishaps.)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Your home routine will be interrupted today because of an interaction with a parent or a surprise family discussion. Perhaps someone has unexpected news. Very likely, these discussions are intense but revealing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You will be unusually persuasive and convincing in conversations today, which makes this a powerful day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. People will listen to you! Meanwhile, your daily routine could hit a speedbump. Prepare for this by giving yourself extra time for everything you do.