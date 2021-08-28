ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might have a profound idea about how to improve your health, your job or something pet-related today. This idea might be quite ingenious. Perhaps this is why a close friend or partner is surprised by you — or, in turn, they surprise you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH An encounter with a work colleague or someone who has something to do with your health might please you today. You might be surprised by something related to what you own, a financial matter or a spontaneous purchase.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a restless day for you. You might be excited at a subconscious level about something that's going to occur. This could relate to your family or something going on at home. It might even relate to a promising home improvement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A friend will surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone who is a real character. Meanwhile, your daily routine will not unfold as predicted. There will be unexpected changes — hopefully pleasing — that send your day in a new direction. Stay flexible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)