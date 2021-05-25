VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might be obsessed about something today to the point that you lose track of everything else. If you can channel this focus of concentration, you will get a lot done. If you can't channel it, you are at its mercy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH "Show me the money!" Your thoughts about your possessions and your earnings are not casual today. You have specific ideas about what you want to do with what you own. You definitely want to make it work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Pluto, which triggers a love of mysteries in you. You will enjoy reading a good mystery novel or delving into anything that is mysterious or hidden. You see the subtext of things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You want to withdraw from the busyness of the world around you so you can explore hidden knowledge or look for deep answers about who you really are. It feels like this is a kind of day where, if you look hard enough, you will find something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)