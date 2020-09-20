HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020: A manager, a harmonizer and a healer, you excel this year due to your observant powers. They allow you to make a profitable investment and to complete an important project close to your heart. If single, you fall in love with someone in your same field. You'll need patience though. If attached, you work on an exciting enterprise together that brings you recognition. You grow even closer. SCORPIO worships you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH A sense of deja vu surrounds you today. It's a very interesting day. It allows you to purge any old dilemmas and financial debts. You're deeply aware of interconnections now. It is an ideal time to examine financial decisions and documents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Partnerships are growing. Others want commitment from you. Encourage others to communicate. Conversations and emails help you explore the parameters of important relationships. You realize a great deal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You'll find satisfaction in getting organized today, especially if the household is a little lively. Use a subtle approach. Share your love and concern in practical ways. Prepare a nourishing dish, make a warm garment or play with someone you care about.