VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH You're ready to explore and wander. Reflect upon a world map to help intuit the best places for visits once this pandemic is over. There is an urge to be active, not to wait or postpone. Today reminds you to savor the present.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It's a wonderful time to separate the promising from the outmoded regarding your source of income. You're progressive in analyzing new economic trends. You get good financial news. .

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your charm and beauty impress the right people today and help is offered. Pursue social and professional opportunities. Tremendous mental energy and artistic aptitude are heightened. New ideas abound. A friend is helpful and has knowledge to share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Take time for quiet reflection today. Explore your subconscious needs through meditation and dream analysis. A past acquaintance unexpectedly gets in touch. You will be glad. Helping others who are less fortunate brings you joy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)