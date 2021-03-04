ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH An old demon no longer troubles you. Inwardly, you'll feel more peaceful and strong. New financial strategies are worth considering. Your legendary analytical ability is in top form, enabling you to find solutions to several pesky problems.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Be lighthearted about partnerships today. It doesn't favor a serious or committed situation. Be cautious making promises. Select closest associates with care. Trust your instincts if a project of time-investment seems risky.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today accents domestic relationships. Be alert to beloved pets' needs; they'll be especially sensitive and emotional — also with any assistantship you hire and use. Companions surprise you with progressive plans.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your charisma is at a peak, and interesting new prospects are attracted to you. Genuine drama is followed by the fireworks clearing. A companion whom you've lost track of can resurface.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Work hard and be patient. Quiet contemplation helps you find contentment. It's a perfect cycle for redecorating projects in your home. You'll be devoting great energy to family matters. Honor your childhood memories and heritage.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You're ready to explore and wander. Reflect upon a world map to help intuit the best places for visits once this pandemic is over. There is an urge to be active, not to wait or postpone. Today reminds you to savor the present.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH It's a wonderful time to separate the promising from the outmoded regarding your source of income. You're progressive in analyzing new economic trends. You get good financial news. .
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Your charm and beauty impress the right people today and help is offered. Pursue social and professional opportunities. Tremendous mental energy and artistic aptitude are heightened. New ideas abound. A friend is helpful and has knowledge to share.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Take time for quiet reflection today. Explore your subconscious needs through meditation and dream analysis. A past acquaintance unexpectedly gets in touch. You will be glad. Helping others who are less fortunate brings you joy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today emphasizes help, charity and wellness. A reunion of some type can be planned. Goals crystallize. Healing and growth are due. A larger-than-life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep your perspective. Seek efficiency.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Be a good listener. You may learn a lot. Today creates a limiting and somewhat frustrating career situation. Accept others as they are and use your creative ideas constructively. By the end of the day, recognition is yours.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today brings a cycle of great insight and awareness. Discussion groups and an eclectic combination of cultural traditions awaken your higher mind. Studying another language can have a positive impact too.