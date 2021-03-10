ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Competitors provide inspiration, but take time to relax and regroup if you start to feel pressured. Community involvement will be rewarding. A mission to make the world a better place has appeal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Career prospects are both interesting and challenging. Innovate; be creative. Combine business with pleasure. Listen carefully to others. Today indicates that valuable information is offered during social situations and at Zoom meetings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success. Your energy level will be high, but do quell irritation. It's especially easy to overreact now.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your priorities and desires are in flux. It will be a wild but interesting day. Decide what it is that you really want and pursue it. There are endings and beginnings in process. Fate intervenes in plans, so be flexible and observant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)