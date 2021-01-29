VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You need to act and meet challenges today. Keep a perspective, and don't push yourself too hard in exercise. Controversy surrounds you. Make constructive efforts at improvement, but use care if too much irritation is building within or around you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Cleanliness and efficiency spell your success today. Assuming the persona best suited to any occasion is second nature to you — but no whimsical side. A serious practicality helps you begin this new year successfully.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH There could be a new authority and other challenges affecting your career. Communication is delicate today. Be cautious if speaking or writing about controversial topics. A relative is cultivating a new social circle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You explore new philosophies today and are profoundly affected by different awakenings. Faraway places and foreign people turn your thoughts away from the familiar. Daydreams are vivid. You must listen now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)