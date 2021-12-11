ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a great day to study or explore travel opportunities, avenues in publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Someone in authority will make you feel intensely passionate! (This could be about pragmatic issues, or it could be about romance.) Tonight: Stay real.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Romantic feelings for someone who is "different" exist for many today. Others feel excited about travel plans or political and racial issues. Please note: You have the ability to raise funds and support for something dear to your heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH A warm conversation with a partner or close friend will be upbeat and inspirational today. You'll enjoy talking to this person. Possibly, they'll introduce you to someone else who is "different." Meanwhile, your passions are running high, especially in romance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)