ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a great day to study or explore travel opportunities, avenues in publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Someone in authority will make you feel intensely passionate! (This could be about pragmatic issues, or it could be about romance.) Tonight: Stay real.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Romantic feelings for someone who is "different" exist for many today. Others feel excited about travel plans or political and racial issues. Please note: You have the ability to raise funds and support for something dear to your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH A warm conversation with a partner or close friend will be upbeat and inspirational today. You'll enjoy talking to this person. Possibly, they'll introduce you to someone else who is "different." Meanwhile, your passions are running high, especially in romance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Work-related travel is on the agenda for many today. Please know that you can expand your world by talking to co-workers and people you encounter through your job, or possibly something related to your health or even related to a pet. It's a playful, sexy, romantic day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Despite increased activity and chaos at home, it's a fun-loving time! You're enjoying yourself, especially with younger people. Today a conversation will expand your world. It might include travel plans. Meanwhile, back at work, romance is percolating.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Family discussions are upbeat and friendly today! In particular, someone younger might be excited about big travel plans. You're interested because your mental energy is strong now with Mars in your House of Communications. Note: This is a romantic day for lovers. Tonight: Clarify confusion with family.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Travel pleases you today. You want to explore more of your world and do something different! Meanwhile, enjoy talking to others, perhaps even teaching them. Whatever you do today, you'll expand your world and increase your knowledge. Issues at home are cozy and strong.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's an excellent day for business and commerce. You're ready to entertain ambitious ideas. You might see ways to boost your earnings or make money on the side. You also might explore financial opportunities with foreign interests. Get some exercise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You're enthusiastic today. Not only are the Sun and Mercury in your sign, Mercury is also dancing with your ruler Jupiter, which encourages you to entertain big ideas, travel and expand your world. You're going places!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Research will go well today because you're keen about finding solutions to problems. Quite likely, your efforts will reveal some treasures. Meanwhile, it's a great day to shop for wardrobe goodies if you work around the Moon Alert. Dealings with others will be intense.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's a popular day! Enjoy schmoozing, especially with friends, groups and professional associations. People will be happy to see you. In fact, some will be very happy because a secret love affair is taking place.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Don't hesitate to make your pitch when talking to a boss, authority figure, parent, teacher or the police today. They'll be receptive to what you have to say. Your optimism and confidence will impress them.
Moon Alert: Avoid important decisions and shopping from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.