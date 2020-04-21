× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Excitable and rather impatient today, you are drawn to novel ventures. That which drags on or is repetitious will soon be abandoned. Schedule appointments and begin projects. Tuesday is always your lucky day to do this. Carpe diem.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You have an expansion in your consciousness today. You see how when a relationship goes awry, you can become unwell. Be aware of how others affect your health and make an effort to detach a bit. Success is guaranteed.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Take time to release stress by dancing to a favorite tune. Networking is the theme of today, particularly with a social group or organization you'd love to be a part of, and you need to be in a relaxed state.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Despite no work, you feel ambitious today. You wish the old days would come back again. Before this zombie movie started. Others offer advice or funding that will help you financially. Something that will supplement your income.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)